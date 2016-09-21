UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 22
May 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 15 points at 7,486 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.52 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Sept 21 Unipres Corp :
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A-" - R&I
* Rating outlook stable- R&I
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Cd3DcU
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 22Chongqing Zongshen Power Machinery Co Ltd :