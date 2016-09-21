BRIEF-Ratos says Nebula divestment generates exit gain of around 500 mln SEK
* Says divestment generates a net exit gain of approximately SEK 500 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
Sept 21 Japan Real Estate Investment Corp :
* Says it plans to issue domestic unsecured investment corporation bonds worth up to 100 billion yen, during the period from Oct. 1 to March 31, 2017
* Says proceeds to be used to fund asset acquisition, replenish working capital and repay loan
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/UFnCNN
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says divestment generates a net exit gain of approximately SEK 500 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* Jia to remain unit's chairman, says will focus on group's listed entities