Sept 21 Bluedon Information Security Technologies :

* Says it will use 5.5 million yuan to set up a JV in Urumchi

* Says the JV with registered capital of 10 million yuan will be engaged in computer technology training

* Says it will hold 55 percent stake in the JV

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/FYmkZX

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)