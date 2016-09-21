BRIEF-Ratos says Nebula divestment generates exit gain of around 500 mln SEK
* Says divestment generates a net exit gain of approximately SEK 500 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
Sept 21 Bluedon Information Security Technologies :
* Says it will use 5.5 million yuan to set up a JV in Urumchi
* Says the JV with registered capital of 10 million yuan will be engaged in computer technology training
* Says it will hold 55 percent stake in the JV
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/FYmkZX
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says divestment generates a net exit gain of approximately SEK 500 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* Says acquires 100 percent of Nebula Top at an enterprise value of EUR 165 million on a cash and debt free basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)