BRIEF-Philips acquires US-based Respirtech
* PHILIPS TO EXPAND ITS SLEEP & RESPIRATORY CARE BUSINESS WITH ACQUISITION OF US-BASED RESPIRTECH
Sept 21 Walvax Biotechnology Co Ltd :
* Says it signed cooperation agreement with a Yunnan-based holding group company and its shareholder Li Yunchun
* Says it will cooperate on Pharmaceutical industry development and industry capital operation, etc
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/vFk8vp
* Astrazeneca enters agreement with Recordati for seloken in europe