BRIEF-Ratos says Nebula divestment generates exit gain of around 500 mln SEK
* Says divestment generates a net exit gain of approximately SEK 500 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
Sept 21 Bangkok Bank Pcl :
* Aims to achieve 2016 loan growth target of 3 to 5 percent, close to the country's economic growth, President Chartsiri Sophonpanich says at sidelines of a seminar
* Expects strong loans growth in the fourth quarter as the government's investments should help spur borrowing by companies and retail clients
* Bank's lending rate up 2 pct in the first half Further company coverage: (Reporting By Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)
* Says divestment generates a net exit gain of approximately SEK 500 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* Jia to remain unit's chairman, says will focus on group's listed entities