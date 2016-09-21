Sept 21 Bangkok Bank Pcl :

* Aims to achieve 2016 loan growth target of 3 to 5 percent, close to the country's economic growth, President Chartsiri Sophonpanich says at sidelines of a seminar

* Expects strong loans growth in the fourth quarter as the government's investments should help spur borrowing by companies and retail clients

* Bank's lending rate up 2 pct in the first half Further company coverage: (Reporting By Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)