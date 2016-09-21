** Arrow Global jumps 11 pct to hit a record high
on media report that the debt purchaser and manager has
attracted takeover interest from PE
** Arrow is the biggest FTSE all share gainer, with
60% of the 30-day avg vol through in the first 50 mins of trade
** Bloomberg reports Arrow has drawn interest from PE firms,
including Apax Partners, that are evaluating potential offers (bloom.bg/2cFaPog)
** "We certainly see the value attraction in Arrow,"
Jefferies analysts say, adding that their calculations point to
a 359p valuation for Arrow vs stock's Tuesday close of 275p
** Thomson Reuters StarMine projects intrinsic valuation of
486.26p for the stock; All brokers covering the stocks have a
"buy" or higher rating on the stock with a median PT of 335p
** Co also has a large amount of own debt, raised on
attractive terms, which might be attractive to a purchaser, KBW
Research writes
** Arrow, which buys customer accounts from retail banks and
credit card and telecommunications companies, had a market cap
of c.480 mln stg as of Tuesday's close
** Co declines to comment when contacted by Reuters