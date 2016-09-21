UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 22
May 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 15 points at 7,486 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.52 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Sept 21 Tianjin Motor Dies Co., Ltd. :
* Says it plans to set up industry buyout center with partners
* Says the total investment scale of the center to be 500 million yuan and initial investment is 100 million yuan
* Says the co to invest about 99.99 million yuan in the center for initial investment
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/r8Up2x
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 15 points at 7,486 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.52 percent ahead of the cash market open.
May 22Chongqing Zongshen Power Machinery Co Ltd :