BRIEF-Spiffx strike UK distribution deal with Eclectic Media Network
* SPIFFX STRIKE STRATEGIC UK DISTRIBUTION DEAL WITH ECLECTIC MEDIA NETWORK
Sept 21 Beijing Kunlun Tech :
* Says its VC subsidiary will invest 7 million yuan in a Beijing-based culture company, in order to acquire 10 percent stake in the target company
* Says the VC subsidiary will buy 10 percent stake in the target company at 7 million yuan after investment
* Says the VC subsidiary will hold 20 percent stake in the target company after investment and purchase
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/0iwjLu
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* SPIFFX STRIKE STRATEGIC UK DISTRIBUTION DEAL WITH ECLECTIC MEDIA NETWORK
* TALKPOOL INCREASES ITS ORDER INTAKE FROM LARGE EUROPEAN TELECOM OPERATORS