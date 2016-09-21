BRIEF-TBC Bank says Q1 net profit rose 64.5 pct to GEL 96.6 mln
* Net loans to deposits + IFI funding stood at 97.2 pct and net stable funding ratio (NSFR) stood at 106.8 pct as of March 31
Sept 21 Greenland Holdings Corp Ltd
* Says unit signs agreement to acquire 591.56 million shares in Broad Greenstate International for HK$447.22 million ($57.67 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ctwCQ7
Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.7552 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Net loans to deposits + IFI funding stood at 97.2 pct and net stable funding ratio (NSFR) stood at 106.8 pct as of March 31
* Croatian unit Zagrebacka Banka has agreed to sell an impaired loan portfolio with a gross book value of 450 million euros to APS Holding's unit APR Delta