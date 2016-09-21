BRIEF-Daiichi Kasei to change fiscal year end date
* Says it plans to change its fiscal year end date to Dec. 31 each year from March 31 each year
Sept 21 Joeone Co Ltd
* Says to issue 200 million yuan ($29.98 million) 3-year bonds
* Says it appoints Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC as new corporate auditor, to replace Seiyo Audit Corp, effective on June 22