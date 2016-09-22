BRIEF-GS Home Shopping to build distribution center for 32.24 bln won
* Says it will invest 32.24 billion won to build new distribution center
Sept 22 Telling Telecommunication Holding Co., Ltd.
* Says its wholly owned unit, a Shenzhen-based lottery investment firm, to invest 119 million yuan in total in five Shenzhen-based technology firms which are engaged in lottery business
* Says the unit to hold a 15 percent stake in four firms respectively and a 19 percent stake in one firm after the investment
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/wgn9No
(Beijing Headline News)
* Was informed Super Generation acquired 6 million shares of company of HK$0.004 each at HK$0.101 each