BRIEF-AstraZeneca says Leo Pharma has received positive opinion from CHMP of EMA recommending approval of Brodalumab
* Brodalumab receives positive chmp opinion for treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis
Sept 22 Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co., Ltd. :
* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute 8 new shares for every 10 shares as dividend for 2016 H1
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on Sep. 28 and the dividend will be paid on Sep. 28
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/h5FxdJ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Brodalumab receives positive chmp opinion for treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis
WASHINGTON, May 19 The Congressional Budget Office expects to release its analysis of the U.S. House of Representatives' healthcare overhaul legislation on May 24, the agency said in a statement on Friday.