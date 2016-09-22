** Indian Oil Corp rises as much as 1.1 pct, Gail (India) Ltd gains as much as 1.34 pct

** Refiner Indian Oil Corp and gas transporter Gail (India) to buy combined 49 pct stake in liquefied natural gas terminal being built in the eastern state of Odisha

** Purchase price for the stake not disclosed but Indian Oil Chairman B. Ashok told a news conference on Wednesday the project would cost 60 bln rupees ($897 mln)

($1 = 66.8888 Indian rupees)