BUZZ-India's consumer shares gain after govt finalises GST tax rates
** Shares in Indian consumer shares rise, sending Nifty FMCG index up as much as 4.2 pct to a record high
** Indian Oil Corp rises as much as 1.1 pct, Gail (India) Ltd gains as much as 1.34 pct
** Refiner Indian Oil Corp and gas transporter Gail (India) to buy combined 49 pct stake in liquefied natural gas terminal being built in the eastern state of Odisha
** Purchase price for the stake not disclosed but Indian Oil Chairman B. Ashok told a news conference on Wednesday the project would cost 60 bln rupees ($897 mln)
($1 = 66.8888 Indian rupees)
