BUZZ-India's consumer shares gain after govt finalises GST tax rates
** Shares in Indian consumer shares rise, sending Nifty FMCG index up as much as 4.2 pct to a record high
** Only six stocks in India's broader NSE index fall in morning trade
** Software service providers main decliners on stronger rupee
** Tata Consultancy Services falls 0.80 pct, HCL Technologies declines 0.33 pct, Wipro drops 0.37 pct, Infosys down 0.25 pct
** Idea Cellular falls as much as 0.71 pct
** Tata Power down as much as 0.46 pct
** NSE index up 1.07 pct, while BSE index 1.04 pct higher after the Federal Reserve left U.S. interest rates unchanged and slowed the pace of future hikes on Wednesday
May 18 India's NSE index fell more than 1 percent on Thursday, its biggest one-day fall in four months, as investors locked in profits on recent gains and as global markets were hit over swirling political uncertainty in the United States.