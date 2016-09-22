** Only six stocks in India's broader NSE index fall in morning trade

** Software service providers main decliners on stronger rupee

** Tata Consultancy Services falls 0.80 pct, HCL Technologies declines 0.33 pct, Wipro drops 0.37 pct, Infosys down 0.25 pct

** Idea Cellular falls as much as 0.71 pct

** Tata Power down as much as 0.46 pct

** NSE index up 1.07 pct, while BSE index 1.04 pct higher after the Federal Reserve left U.S. interest rates unchanged and slowed the pace of future hikes on Wednesday