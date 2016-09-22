BRIEF-AstraZeneca says Leo Pharma has received positive opinion from CHMP of EMA recommending approval of Brodalumab
* Brodalumab receives positive chmp opinion for treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis
Sept 22 North China Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says its unit received judgment from United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit made on Sep. 20 that the court withdrew the original judgment regarding Chinese companies' vitamin C antitrust litigation and rejected the appeal from plaintiff
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/s19VTN
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Brodalumab receives positive chmp opinion for treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis
WASHINGTON, May 19 The Congressional Budget Office expects to release its analysis of the U.S. House of Representatives' healthcare overhaul legislation on May 24, the agency said in a statement on Friday.