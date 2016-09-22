BRIEF-Floridienne maintains its objectives for the year 2017
* MAINTAINS ITS OBJECTIVES FOR THE YEAR 2017 Source text: http://bit.ly/2q3Ig82 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Sept 22 Shanghai Shenhua Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says the co and its investment agreed to cancel a share transfer agreement with a Zhejiang-based property company
* Says in previous agreement the co and its unit agreed to transfer 10 percent stake respectively in a Shaanxi-based investment and management unit to the Zhejiang-based property company
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/PXKC7p
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
WASHINGTON, May 19 Ford Motor Co said Friday it would invest $350 million to upgrade its Livonia transmission plant in Michigan as the company expands its lineup of powertrains.