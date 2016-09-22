BRIEF-Floridienne maintains its objectives for the year 2017
* MAINTAINS ITS OBJECTIVES FOR THE YEAR 2017 Source text: http://bit.ly/2q3Ig82 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Sept 22 CJ Freshway Corp :
* Says it appoints Mun Jong Seok as CEO of the company to replace Kang Shin Ho, effective Sept. 22
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/TXOvJE
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* MAINTAINS ITS OBJECTIVES FOR THE YEAR 2017 Source text: http://bit.ly/2q3Ig82 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, May 19 Ford Motor Co said Friday it would invest $350 million to upgrade its Livonia transmission plant in Michigan as the company expands its lineup of powertrains.