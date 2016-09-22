BRIEF-Floridienne maintains its objectives for the year 2017
* MAINTAINS ITS OBJECTIVES FOR THE YEAR 2017 Source text: http://bit.ly/2q3Ig82 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Sept 22 Goertek Inc
* Says chairman has bought 0.59 percent stake in the compnay on Sept 22 for 266.7 million yuan ($39.99 million), taking his holdings to 18.18 percent after transaction
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2cF0yGz
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6694 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* MAINTAINS ITS OBJECTIVES FOR THE YEAR 2017 Source text: http://bit.ly/2q3Ig82 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, May 19 Ford Motor Co said Friday it would invest $350 million to upgrade its Livonia transmission plant in Michigan as the company expands its lineup of powertrains.