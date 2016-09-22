BRIEF-Floridienne maintains its objectives for the year 2017
* MAINTAINS ITS OBJECTIVES FOR THE YEAR 2017 Source text: http://bit.ly/2q3Ig82 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Sept 22 Zhejiang China Commodities City Group :
* Says it issued the 3rd tranche of super short-term financing notes for 2016 worth 500 million yuan
* Says the notes are with a term of 60 days and an interest rate of 2.87 percent
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/weVZqK
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* MAINTAINS ITS OBJECTIVES FOR THE YEAR 2017 Source text: http://bit.ly/2q3Ig82 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, May 19 Ford Motor Co said Friday it would invest $350 million to upgrade its Livonia transmission plant in Michigan as the company expands its lineup of powertrains.