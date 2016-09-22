BRIEF-AstraZeneca says Leo Pharma has received positive opinion from CHMP of EMA recommending approval of Brodalumab
* Brodalumab receives positive chmp opinion for treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis
Sept 22 Kangmei Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says it plans to invest 195 million yuan ($29.24 million) to set up unit in Chongqing city with partner
* Says it plans to invest 975 million yuan in production and processing project
* Says it plans to invest at least 5.0 billion yuan in medicine & health-related projects in Chongqing city
WASHINGTON, May 19 The Congressional Budget Office expects to release its analysis of the U.S. House of Representatives' healthcare overhaul legislation on May 24, the agency said in a statement on Friday.