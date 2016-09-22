BRIEF-Immobel issues of 100 million euros bond maturing in 2022
* ISSUES OF EUR 100 MILLION BOND MATURING IN 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Sept 22 Beijing North Star Co Ltd
* Says it wins land auctions for a combined 1.65 billion yuan ($247.41 million) in Suzhou city
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2djx3vd
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6691 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* ISSUES OF EUR 100 MILLION BOND MATURING IN 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 18 Robo-adviser Betterment, in a push to try to get more big companies to sign on to its 401(k) plan, beefed up the board of advisers of its retirement product on Friday by adding two leaders in the movement for cutting investment costs for companies and employees.