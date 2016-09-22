BRIEF-AstraZeneca says Leo Pharma has received positive opinion from CHMP of EMA recommending approval of Brodalumab
* Brodalumab receives positive chmp opinion for treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis
Sept 22 Shenzhen CAU Technology Co Ltd
* Says it scraps asset restructuring, share trade to resume on Sept 23
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2djxwxs
WASHINGTON, May 19 The Congressional Budget Office expects to release its analysis of the U.S. House of Representatives' healthcare overhaul legislation on May 24, the agency said in a statement on Friday.