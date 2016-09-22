Sept 22 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves fell $197 million to $17,657 million in the week ending Sept 16, compared to $17,854 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Sept 2 Held by the State $17,657.2 $17,853.7 mln -2.25 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $5,040.7 mln $5,004.7 mln 2.48 commercial banks Total $22,697.9 $22,858.4 mln -1.24 mln During the week, central bank made payments of $239 million on account of external debt servicing. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)