HONG KONG, Sept 23 (IFR) - China Cinda Asset Management is marketing US dollar Additional Tier 1 notes at an initial price guidance in the 4.5% area.

The offer size is capped at US$4.45bn, equivalent to Rmb30bn.

Orders stand at over US$10bn, according to one of the leads.

The perpetual non-call five notes are being offering under Reg S format and are expected to be rated B1 (Moody's). China Cinda AM is rated A3/A-/A.

Although there is no step-up, there is a reset after five years and every five years thereafter. If Chinese authorities consider that Cinda would be without an injection of public funds or a write-off of the notes, the paper will convert to equity at an initial price of HK$3.35 per share.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Cinda International, BOC International, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and Credit Suisse are joint global coordinators.

They are also bookrunners with CMB International, CICC HK Securities, Standard Chartered Bank, Wells Fargo Securities, UBS, CCB International, ICBC International, China Merchants Securities (HK), ABC International, BOSC International, BoCom HK branch, CITIC CLSA Securities, Haitong International, CESHK, Essence International, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup.

The issue will price as early as today. (Reporting by Frances Yoon)