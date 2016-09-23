BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago
Sept 23 Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd. :
* Says it issued 3 billion yuan 5-year bonds with coupon rate at 2.94 percent


CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss