BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago
Sept 23 ATGen :
* SAys it plans to raise 10 billion won in private placement of 0.2 million shares


CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss