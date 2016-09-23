BUZZ-India's Glenmark Pharma slumps on Q4 profit miss
** Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fall as much as 16.3 percent in early trade
** Shares of Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd rise as much as 3.39 pct, highest since Aug 10
** The Indian micro lender said it launched a share sale to institutions to raise up to 7.5 billion rupees ($112.50 million)
** Company is selling shares in the price range of 740 rupees to 770 rupees - IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication ($1 = 66.6640 Indian rupees)
** Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fall as much as 16.3 percent in early trade
** Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd rise as much as 4.6 percent in early trade