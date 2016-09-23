BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m)
Sept 23 Taishin Financial Holding Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to issue up to 600 million preferred shares at T$50 per share, for T$30 billion in total
* Says 15 percent of new shares will be offered to the company's employees, 10 percent will be offered to public and remaining 75 percent will be offered to the company's existing shareholders
* Says proceeds will be used for working capital supplement and business development
Source text in Chinese: rrd.me/HYtP
Source text in Chinese: rrd.me/HYtP
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7)