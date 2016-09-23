BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
Sept 23 GLP J-REIT :
* Says it will issue 11.787 new units at 115,398 yen per unit via private placement to Numura Securities
* Says it will raise 1.36 billion yen in total
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/MHYHDq
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage: