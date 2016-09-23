BRIEF-Dubai Refreshments Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 17.4 million dirhams versus 29.9 million dirhams year ago
Sept 23 Zoneco Group Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to set up a mariculture breeding joint venture named as Qingdao MarineSeed Company, Ltd, in Qingdao, with a biotechnology firm and a fishery firm
* Says JV with registered capital of 75 million yuan and co will hold a 58 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/m8T81N
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 net profit 17.4 million dirhams versus 29.9 million dirhams year ago
SINGAPORE/TORONTO, May 14 Technical staff scrambled on Sunday to patch computers and restore infected ones, amid fears that the ransomware worm that stopped car factories, hospitals, shops and schools could wreak fresh havoc on Monday when employees log back on.