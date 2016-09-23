BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
Sept 23 Pressance Corp :
* Says it plans to set up a joint venture named as Prosehre Co Ltd, jointly with Sanei Architecture Planning Co Ltd
* Says JV will mainly engaged in real estate property development project in ASEAN countries
* JV with registered capital of 20 million yen, and co and Sanei Architecture Planning will hold a 50 percent stake in it respectively
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Q5qDhf
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage: