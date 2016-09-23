Sept 23 Pressance Corp :

* Says it plans to set up a joint venture named as Prosehre Co Ltd, jointly with Sanei Architecture Planning Co Ltd

* Says JV will mainly engaged in real estate property development project in ASEAN countries

* JV with registered capital of 20 million yen, and co and Sanei Architecture Planning will hold a 50 percent stake in it respectively

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Q5qDhf

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)