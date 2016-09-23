BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago
Sept 23 Nics Tech Co Ltd :
* Say 900 million won worth of its first convertible bonds have been converted into 0.9 million shares of the company at 1,000 won per share, as of Sept. 23
CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss