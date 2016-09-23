BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago
Sept 23 Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction Group Co Ltd
* Says it wins land auction in Nanjing city for 116 million yuan ($17.39 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2cLGR26
($1 = 6.6694 Chinese yuan renminbi)
CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss