BRIEF-Dubai Refreshments Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 17.4 million dirhams versus 29.9 million dirhams year ago
Sept 23 Moonbat Co Ltd :
* Says it completes repurchase of 58,900 shares as of Sept. 23, for 47.4 million yen in total
* This is the result of shares repurchase plan disclosed on May 13
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/V7SsOH
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 net profit 17.4 million dirhams versus 29.9 million dirhams year ago
SINGAPORE/TORONTO, May 14 Technical staff scrambled on Sunday to patch computers and restore infected ones, amid fears that the ransomware worm that stopped car factories, hospitals, shops and schools could wreak fresh havoc on Monday when employees log back on.