BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
Sept 23 Mercuries Life Insurance Co Ltd
* Says it will issue 2016 first series undated cumulative subordinated corporate bonds, worth up to T$2.5 billion
* Says par value and issue price of T$100,000 for the bonds
* Says the annual interest rate at up to 5 percent
* Proceeds to be used to strengthen financial structure and take full advantage of capital
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/7eeFvE
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage: