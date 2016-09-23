Sept 23 Mercuries Life Insurance Co Ltd

* Says it will issue 2016 first series undated cumulative subordinated corporate bonds, worth up to T$2.5 billion

* Says par value and issue price of T$100,000 for the bonds

* Says the annual interest rate at up to 5 percent

* Proceeds to be used to strengthen financial structure and take full advantage of capital

