Sept 23 Beijing Capital Development :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.25 yuan per share (before tax) to shareholders of record on Sep. 29 for 2016 H1

* Says its shares will be traded ex-dividend on Sep. 30 and the dividend will be paid on Sep. 30

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/kVDYsX

