Sept 23 Crymson Co Ltd :

* Says a Tokyo-based management consulting firm (plaintiff) files a lawsuit against the co (defendant), with Tokyo district court on Aug. 22, regarding co's non-payment of consulting fees

* Says plaintiff requires defendant to pay the consulting expenses of 5.4 million yen and relevant delay damages

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/cLI82K

