Sept 23 77 Bank Ltd :

* Says it plans to fully acquire three units, 77 Lease Co.,Ltd, credit guarantees unit and computer service, via stake acquisition

* Says co plans to fully acquire unit 77 card, through stock swap, with effective on Nov. 11

* One share of 77 card's stock will be exchanged with 3,206 shares of co's stock

* 3,270,120 shares of co's stock will be exchanged

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/PrcNCY ; goo.gl/Hbm92B

