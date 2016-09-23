BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m)
Sept 23 77 Bank Ltd :
* Says it plans to fully acquire three units, 77 Lease Co.,Ltd, credit guarantees unit and computer service, via stake acquisition
* Says co plans to fully acquire unit 77 card, through stock swap, with effective on Nov. 11
* One share of 77 card's stock will be exchanged with 3,206 shares of co's stock
* 3,270,120 shares of co's stock will be exchanged
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/PrcNCY ; goo.gl/Hbm92B
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/PrcNCY ; goo.gl/Hbm92B
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7)