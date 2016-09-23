BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
Sept 23 Beijing Capital Development Co Ltd
* Says units in Fuzhou, Xiamen, Beijing plan to set up project companies with registered capital of 100 million yuan ($14.99 million) each
* Says Wuhan unit plans to set up project company with registered capital of 2.2 billion yuan with partners
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2dfC8Zm
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6700 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage: