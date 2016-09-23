Sept 23 CTBC Financial Holding :

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$0.8 per share for 2015

* Says ex-right date is Oct. 12

* Last date before book closure Oct. 13 with book closure period from Oct. 14 to Oct. 18

* Record date Oct. 18

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/6RbLUU

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)