BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
Sept 23 Wuhan East Lake High Technology Group Co Ltd
* Says it cuts share issue size to 1.27 billion yuan ($190.41 million) from 1.70 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2d5ffGp
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6697 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage: