BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
Sept 23 Mega Financial Holding Co Ltd says:
* It will ask ex-chairman, president for T$5.71 billion ($182 million) in compensation after a bank branch was fined by the New York financial regulator.
* State-run Mega has agreed to pay $180 million to New York state's financial regulator for anti-money laundering violations that included lax attention to risk exposure in Panama.
* Taiwan's financial regulator has said it fined Mega T$10 million.
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Faith Hung)
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage: