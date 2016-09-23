Sept 23 Mega Financial Holding Co Ltd says:

* It will ask ex-chairman, president for T$5.71 billion ($182 million) in compensation after a bank branch was fined by the New York financial regulator.

* State-run Mega has agreed to pay $180 million to New York state's financial regulator for anti-money laundering violations that included lax attention to risk exposure in Panama.

* Taiwan's financial regulator has said it fined Mega T$10 million.

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Faith Hung)