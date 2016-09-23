(Refiles with correct links)

Sept 23 Hubei Fuxing Science And Technology Co Ltd

* Says it aims to raise up to 3.6 billion yuan ($539.75 million) in private placement of shares to fund three property projects

* Says share trade to resume on Sept 26

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2dfPo0k; bit.ly/2cMcbO1

($1 = 6.6697 Chinese yuan renminbi)