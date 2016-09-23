BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
(Refiles with correct links)
Sept 23 Hubei Fuxing Science And Technology Co Ltd
* Says it aims to raise up to 3.6 billion yuan ($539.75 million) in private placement of shares to fund three property projects
* Says share trade to resume on Sept 26
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2dfPo0k; bit.ly/2cMcbO1
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6697 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage: