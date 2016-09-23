BRIEF-Kuwait's Advanced Technology Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.9 million dinars versus 1.5 million dinars year ago
Sept 23 Moody's Ratings:
Moody's releases analysis of Presidential candidates' policy proposals
* Donald Trump's plan to convert Medicaid into a block grant would negatively affect all states because shared funding would be limited
* Hillary Clinton's proposal to lower Medicare eligibility age would be credit positive for all states
* Hillary Clinton's proposal could increase number of international students in stem programs
* Trump's proposal to repeal ACA would be credit negative for not-for-profit hospitals over the short term
* Trump's proposal to disincentivize companies hiring H-1B immigrant workers would likely adversely affect international student enrollment at U.S. universities
* Hillary Clinton's intention of defending and further expanding the affordable care act would be credit positive for not-for-profit hospitals
* Q1 sales EGP 1.4 million versus EGP 1.5 million year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2pLBpjc) Further company coverage: