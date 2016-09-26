BRIEF-Philips Lighting to buy back up to 1.05 million shares
* PHILIPS LIGHTING STARTS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM OF UP TO 1.05 MILLION SHARES TO COVER PERFORMANCE SHARE PLANS
Sept 26 Boryung Pharm Co Ltd :
* Says it signs contract with STENDHAL, to provide goods
* Contract amount of 30.04 billion won
Sept 26 Boryung Pharm Co Ltd :
* Says it signs contract with STENDHAL, to provide goods
* Has secured VDT Psychologie- & Medizinvertrieb as marketing and distribution partner in Germany and Switzerland