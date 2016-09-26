BRIEF-Philips Lighting to buy back up to 1.05 million shares
* PHILIPS LIGHTING STARTS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM OF UP TO 1.05 MILLION SHARES TO COVER PERFORMANCE SHARE PLANS
Sept 26 Nanjing Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it issued 2016 eighth tranche super short-term debentures worth 400 million yuan with interest rate of 3.13 percent
* Says the notes will maturity on June 18, 2017
Has secured VDT Psychologie- & Medizinvertrieb as marketing and distribution partner in Germany and Switzerland