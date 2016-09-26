BRIEF-Avio exercises right of voluntary prepayment of 63 mln euro banking loan tranche
* TO EXERCISE THE RIGHT OF VOLUNTARY PREPAYMENT OF THE ENTIRE BALANCE OF THE TRANCHE EQUAL TO EUR 63 MILLION OF BANKING LOAN
Sept 26 Greattown Holdings Ltd
* Says unit wins bid for a residential site in Nanjing city for 2.5 billion yuan ($374.80 million)
* Says it to provide loan guarantee of up to 400 million yuan for unit, with a term of 2 years