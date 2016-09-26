Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 22
ZURICH, May 22 Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
Sept 26 Zhejiang Huace Film and TV :
* Says it will take out a loan of 400 million yuan from Bank of China for daily operation
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/NZksNO
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
ZURICH, May 22 Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
May 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 15 points at 7,486 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * M&S: Britain's Marks & Spencer is expected to report a renewed decline in clothing and homeware sales in its latest quarter, dampening the euphoria of the previous three months when it reported a first increase in nearly two years. * BT: Italian investigators have seized documents from the Milan offices of International Business Machines Corp as par