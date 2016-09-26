BRIEF-Factor Therapeutics appoints Rosalind Wilson as CEO
* Rosalind Wilson will commence as CEO on 19th of June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 26 Syngen Biotech Co Ltd :
* Says its shares will be traded Gre Tai Securities Market from Sep. 26, and at the same time stop the shares' trading on Emerging Market
WASHINGTON, May 21 U.S. President Donald Trump's budget proposal, set to be unveiled on Tuesday, will include cuts to Medicaid and propose changes to other assistance programs for low-income citizens, the Washington Post reported on Sunday.