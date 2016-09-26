BRIEF-Kiwi Property says FY funds from operations increased to NZ$102.8 mln
* FY funds from operations increasing to $102.8 million, up from $91.1 million in prior year
Sept 26 Greattown Holdings Ltd :
* Says it issued 463,768,115 shares via private placement
* Says it raised about 4.8 billion yuan in total
* Says an asset management plan of a Shenzhen-based asset management firm's stake in the co increased to 7.49 percent from 0 percent
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/8h49LU
