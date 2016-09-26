Sept 26 Greattown Holdings Ltd :

* Says it issued 463,768,115 shares via private placement

* Says it raised about 4.8 billion yuan in total

* Says an asset management plan of a Shenzhen-based asset management firm's stake in the co increased to 7.49 percent from 0 percent

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/8h49LU

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)